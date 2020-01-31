Smart devices put on display at IUPEX' 20 organizes at GCU

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Engineering students from different universities Thursday put on display their indigenous smart devices for patients and autonomous robots at the Inter-University Project Exhibition (IUPEX 2020).

The one-day exhibition was held here at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of its Electrical Engineering Department and Office Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

About 22 smart devices were put on display which included robotic glove for rehabilitation of patients, QR code-based medicine vending machine, indigenous portable ECG machine, wireless power transfer system, hybrid electric motorcycle, library security system, Wifi multipurpose autonomous drone and voice controlled wheel chair for the disabled.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that creativity, innovation and technology development were the key to economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He appreciated that these students had worked hard on their projects and kept focused to make them cost effective.

The Vice Chancellor announced that GCU would establish civil and chemical engineering departments at its new campus soon to further strengthen its engineering faculty.

He guided the students in detail about the further research on their projects.

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Sabahat Rafiq also visited the exhibition and announced a donation of $5000 to the GCU for promotion of innovation culture among youth.