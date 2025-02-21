Open Menu

Smart Farmer Gathering Held In Sambrial To Boost Wheat Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Smart farmer gathering held in Sambrial to boost wheat production

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A smart kissan gathering was organised in Sambrial under the chairmanship of Assistant Director Agriculture Department Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, on Friday.

A large number of farmers participated in the event held at Union Council Roras, Sambrial tehsil, focusing on preparations for the 2024-25 wheat season. Field Investigator Liaquat Ali stated that, following the vision of the chief minister Punjab, the 'Khushal Kissan, Khushal Pakistan' initiative continues through these gatherings to educate and support farmers.

The event was attended by Pest Warning and Quality Control Officer Saba Tehseen, Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya, Field Investigator Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Water Management Sambrial Najam Shahrukh, and host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan, along with a large number of local farmers.

Dr Iftikhar Warraich briefed attendees on key projects of the Agriculture Extension Department, including the 'Green Tractor Scheme, Wheat Production Competition, Wheat Over-Growing Campaign', and 'Anti-Adulteration Campaign'.

He also advised farmers to avoid sowing rice nurseries too early.

Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya provided insight into modern wheat production techniques, emphasizing balanced fertiliser application, micronutrient usage, seed production, and proper wheat storage. Meanwhile, Saba Tehseen educated farmers on plant protection strategies, particularly rust control measures.

Assistant Director Water Management Najam Shahrukh highlighted ongoing projects such as the 'solar irrigation scheme' and 'drip and sprinkler irrigation systems', aimed at improving water efficiency in agriculture.

Concluding the session, host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan expressed gratitude to the Agriculture Department and urged farmers to follow expert recommendations and stay connected with the department for guidance and advisory services.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

54 seconds ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

31 minutes ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

45 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

45 minutes ago
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating governme ..

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of ..

Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

1 hour ago
 UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan