Smart farmer gathering held in Sambrial to boost wheat production

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A smart kissan gathering was organised in Sambrial under the chairmanship of Assistant Director Agriculture Department Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, on Friday.

A large number of farmers participated in the event held at Union Council Roras, Sambrial tehsil, focusing on preparations for the 2024-25 wheat season. Field Investigator Liaquat Ali stated that, following the vision of the chief minister Punjab, the 'Khushal Kissan, Khushal Pakistan' initiative continues through these gatherings to educate and support farmers.

The event was attended by Pest Warning and Quality Control Officer Saba Tehseen, Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya, Field Investigator Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Water Management Sambrial Najam Shahrukh, and host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan, along with a large number of local farmers.

Dr Iftikhar Warraich briefed attendees on key projects of the Agriculture Extension Department, including the 'Green Tractor Scheme, Wheat Production Competition, Wheat Over-Growing Campaign', and 'Anti-Adulteration Campaign'.

He also advised farmers to avoid sowing rice nurseries too early.

Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya provided insight into modern wheat production techniques, emphasizing balanced fertiliser application, micronutrient usage, seed production, and proper wheat storage. Meanwhile, Saba Tehseen educated farmers on plant protection strategies, particularly rust control measures.

Assistant Director Water Management Najam Shahrukh highlighted ongoing projects such as the 'solar irrigation scheme' and 'drip and sprinkler irrigation systems', aimed at improving water efficiency in agriculture.

Concluding the session, host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan expressed gratitude to the Agriculture Department and urged farmers to follow expert recommendations and stay connected with the department for guidance and advisory services.