Smart Farmer Gathering Held In Sambrial To Boost Wheat Production
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A smart kissan gathering was organised in Sambrial under the chairmanship of Assistant Director Agriculture Department Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, on Friday.
A large number of farmers participated in the event held at Union Council Roras, Sambrial tehsil, focusing on preparations for the 2024-25 wheat season. Field Investigator Liaquat Ali stated that, following the vision of the chief minister Punjab, the 'Khushal Kissan, Khushal Pakistan' initiative continues through these gatherings to educate and support farmers.
The event was attended by Pest Warning and Quality Control Officer Saba Tehseen, Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya, Field Investigator Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Water Management Sambrial Najam Shahrukh, and host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan, along with a large number of local farmers.
Dr Iftikhar Warraich briefed attendees on key projects of the Agriculture Extension Department, including the 'Green Tractor Scheme, Wheat Production Competition, Wheat Over-Growing Campaign', and 'Anti-Adulteration Campaign'.
He also advised farmers to avoid sowing rice nurseries too early.
Field Officer Zeeshan Goraya provided insight into modern wheat production techniques, emphasizing balanced fertiliser application, micronutrient usage, seed production, and proper wheat storage. Meanwhile, Saba Tehseen educated farmers on plant protection strategies, particularly rust control measures.
Assistant Director Water Management Najam Shahrukh highlighted ongoing projects such as the 'solar irrigation scheme' and 'drip and sprinkler irrigation systems', aimed at improving water efficiency in agriculture.
Concluding the session, host farmer Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Hassan expressed gratitude to the Agriculture Department and urged farmers to follow expert recommendations and stay connected with the department for guidance and advisory services.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smart farmer gathering held in Sambrial to boost wheat production6 minutes ago
-
Senate grants extensions for 14 key committee reports, lays four reports unanimously6 minutes ago
-
PM launches Case Assignments and Management System to ensure transparent, speedy justice6 minutes ago
-
3 family members killed as stone-laden truck overturns onto house26 minutes ago
-
Trump stresses strategic investment in shaping global economic landscape26 minutes ago
-
Dr Mohsina Haq of KMU-IPDM successfully defends PhD Thesis26 minutes ago
-
KP CM vows to make varsities self sufficient, promote quality education36 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides anti encroachment operation on Nasir Bagh Road36 minutes ago
-
Youth key to Pakistan’s progress: Rana Mashhood46 minutes ago
-
DIG takes strict notice on alleged forces marriage og minor girl in Jacobabad56 minutes ago
-
FJWU stands in firm solidarity with Kashmir56 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi all set to host ICC Champions Trophy matches1 hour ago