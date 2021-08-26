UrduPoint.com

'Smart Forest' To Be Monitored Through Technology: Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has inaugurated first-ever smart forest in Sheikpura.

Talking to a private news channel he said it was imperative to highlight importance of forest and to make Pakistan a better palace for next generation.

Malik Amin Aslam said the forest would be monitored through technology, cameras and sensors would be installed to monitor growth of plants and any other activity in the forest.

The sensors will instantly identify whenever a tree is being cut, he said.

The initiative would help contribute in country's economy and would also create job opportunities for unemployed youth, he said.

