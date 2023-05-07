UrduPoint.com

Smart Increase In Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Smart increase in prices of vegetables, fruits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Smart increase in prices of vegetables and fruits in Peshawar as Adrak jumped to Rs. 720 per kg from 650 a day earlier.

During the visit to the local vegetables and fruits markets, a smart increase in the prices of the vegetables and fruits witnessed with the officials of the district administration have been claimed to check on food items.

A day earlier, ginger was at Rs. 650, jumped to Rs. 720, garlic increased to Rs. 380 and lemon Rs. 280 per kg. The Peas 180, Arvi 210, Okra 160, Zucchini 70, bitter gourd 80 and Onion 80 rupees per kg are being sold.

The Green Chilli Rs 100, Tomato Rs 40 and Potatoes (Aloo) Rs 80 per kg.

The prices of the fruits has also increased with Orange is Rs.210 and banana is Rs.260 per dozen while Iranian Apple is Rs. 390, guava is Rs. 190, pomegranate is Rs. 430 and grapes are Rs. 420 per kg while Cherry Rs 390, Peach Rs 200, Melon Rs 80 and Strawberries Rs 170 per kg are being sold. The price of live chicken has increased to 425 rupees per kilogram.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Orange Price Apple Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

13 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

13 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

13 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.