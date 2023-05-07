Smart increase in prices of vegetables, fruits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Smart increase in prices of vegetables and fruits in Peshawar as Adrak jumped to Rs. 720 per kg from 650 a day earlier.

During the visit to the local vegetables and fruits markets, a smart increase in the prices of the vegetables and fruits witnessed with the officials of the district administration have been claimed to check on food items.

A day earlier, ginger was at Rs. 650, jumped to Rs. 720, garlic increased to Rs. 380 and lemon Rs. 280 per kg. The Peas 180, Arvi 210, Okra 160, Zucchini 70, bitter gourd 80 and Onion 80 rupees per kg are being sold.

The Green Chilli Rs 100, Tomato Rs 40 and Potatoes (Aloo) Rs 80 per kg.

The prices of the fruits has also increased with Orange is Rs.210 and banana is Rs.260 per dozen while Iranian Apple is Rs. 390, guava is Rs. 190, pomegranate is Rs. 430 and grapes are Rs. 420 per kg while Cherry Rs 390, Peach Rs 200, Melon Rs 80 and Strawberries Rs 170 per kg are being sold. The price of live chicken has increased to 425 rupees per kilogram.