Smart lock down imposed in 7 localities of city to prevent transmission of COVID-19

ABBOTTBAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in seven areas of the city to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issues by the Deputy Commissioner, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in General Post Office (GPO) Abbottabad, Mohallah Dawli, Bandi Kokmang, Idara Tadrees ul Quran, Orphan house, Surgical Operation Theater DHQ Abbottabad, Tameer Watan College girls section, Mohallah Sehri Shail ul Bandi and Mohsallah Sinjlian Dhamtor.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed whereas all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed Coronavirus, positive cases were 2693 where 2045 patients have been recovered, 547 patients were in the hospital for treatment and 101 have been expired.

District administration and health the department has imposed smart lockdown at 136 places including 46 rural/urban/residential areas, 07 hotels and restaurants, 83 educational institutions and 7 offices and commercial buildings.