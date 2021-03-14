UrduPoint.com
Smart-lock Down Imposed In Various Localities Of Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:03 AM

The district administration imposed smart-lock in various localities to contain the spread of the third wave of Coronvirus pandemic here on Saturday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed smart-lock in various localities to contain the spread of the third wave of Coronvirus pandemic here on Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), street number 04 in Sadiqabad, 27 in Allama Iqbal Colony, CB 1231 in Azizabad and Dhok Paracha neighborhoods had been sealed.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government workplaces located in these areas would remain closed during the period.

The smart lockdown was imposed to limit the social movement in the hotspots and to protect the people living in close proximity from Covid-19.

In an emergency, only one person of the family was allowed to go out or use one vehicle as all kinds of gatherings and meetings would remain suspended.

Medical services such as pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centers, hospitals, and clinics would remain open round the clock.

Whereas dairy shops, chicken, meat, fish shops, as well as bakeries, could operate between 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, and fuel pumps would remain open between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm.

The danger of coronavirus has not yet subsided therefore precautionary measures to protect oneself from the pandemic need to be taken, said the spokesperson.

