Smart Lock Down Imposes In Areas Affected With Coronavirus In Swabi: Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Smart lock down imposes in areas affected with coronavirus in Swabi: Police

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Swabi, areas affected with Corona virus have been cordoned off and all traveling to affected areas has been closed by the police officials, DSP Headquarters Haji Saif Ali said

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Swabi, areas affected with Corona virus have been cordoned off and all traveling to affected areas has been closed by the police officials, DSP Headquarters Haji Saif Ali said.

Security arrangements have been completed by Swabi Police in the areas of locked down due to outbreak of corona virus in four different areas on the directives of district administration and DPO Swabi, he informed.

He said as instructed by DPO Swabi, foolproof security arrangements were completed in all sealed areas to prevent movement and stop outbreak of Corona. Under the security plan, several police officers have been deployed in these areas, he said.

He said, under the supervision of Circle DSPs, 03 Sub Inspectors, 06 ASI's, 12 Head Constables and more than 80 Constables have been deployed at the areas of Smart locked down areas. DSP Circle Headquarters Haji Muhammad, DSP Swabi Ehsan Shah, DSP Razar Allama Iqbal and DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali and area SHOs are reviewing the security arrangements from time to time in the areas affected with Corona in Swabi Circle comprising Mohalla Shamsha Khel, Village Dagai Mohalla Zangi Khel in Shen Dand Cham Circle Razar and Deha Botka in Circle Topi, which have been sealed off. All moments and traffic in the said areas have been closed, the DSP informed.

