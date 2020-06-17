UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lock Down In Central Orakzai District

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:38 PM

Smart Lock down in Central Orakzai district

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak Wednesday issued a notification according to which there will be a smart lockdown in Dagar Sheikhan area of Central Orakzai district started from Wednesday (June 17) for 15 days

This area is most affected by the corona virus and no one will be allowed in the area for 15 days. However, medical stores, Tandoors and grocery stores will remain open during the Smart Lockdown. It is pertaining to mention here that couples have died in the area from Corona, while nine members of their family have tested positive for Corona.

