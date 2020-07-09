UrduPoint.com
Smart Lock Down In Two More Areas Enforced-DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar here Thursday enforced smart lock down in two more areas of Peshawar to contain spread of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar here Thursday enforced smart lock down in two more areas of Peshawar to contain spread of COVID-19.

The lock down has been enforced at Zaryab Colony and Faqir village today.

According to DC Peshawar notification, police and district administration were directed to take necessary actions in this regard.

The in and out movement of people from these areas were restricted and residents were asked to avoid unnecessary visits and stay at homes.

Tandoors, medical and general stores besides emergency services shops would remain open in these high risk areas and only five persons would be allowed to perform prayers in mosques to avoid spread of the virus.

The area magistrates were directed to take all necessary steps for implementation of the lock down and take strict action against violators.

