Smart Lockdown Aims To Save People From Coronavirus: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to take every care and follow necessary precautions to overcome the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to take every care and follow necessary precautions to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he asked the people to stay in their homes and follow SOPs in addition to maintaining social distancing.

He appealed to the citizens to do not go out without need because coronavirus could be overcome with the cooperation of the general public.

The CM mentioned that the only solution was staying at home because the spread of this disease would be minimum, if socialization was maximumavoided. He reiterated that people should adopt necessary precautionsadding that smart lockdown was aimed at saving the people from coronavirus.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

