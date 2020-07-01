Smart lockdown at Aasiya, Shinwari Town concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration here Wednesday announced ending of smart lockdown at Aasiya Union Council and Shinwari Township after cases of coronavirus were significantly reduced in these areas.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the smart lockdown remained highly successful with very positive effects and cases of coronavirus were significantly reduced in these areas.

As result of which, the smart lockdown has been ended after 15 days and these areas were now opened for people's free movement and businesses activities.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed the people to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures as notified by the Government to control COVID-19.