Smart Lockdown At Another Two Areas After Report Of Seven Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:32 AM

After report an other seven new cases of coronavirus, the district administration decided to impose smart lockdown in two scattered places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :After report an other seven new cases of coronavirus, the district administration decided to impose smart lockdown in two scattered places.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed, wrote a letter to police concern for imposing smart lockdown in Usman colony and Saddiqia Block Islampur.

She recommended following of complete SOPs in these areas as seven cases of coronavirus were reported in the both areas.

Four cases were detected in Usman Colony while the rest three in Islampura.

