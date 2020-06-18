Smart lockdown begins at 41 UCs in Karachi

With the motive to contain surge in COVID-19 cases a two week smart lockdown was imposed Thursday evening in 41 different union councils, identified as hotspots, in the megapolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :With the motive to contain surge in COVID-19 cases a two week smart lockdown was imposed Thursday evening in 41 different union councils, identified as hotspots, in the megapolis.

The UCs located in all six different districts of Karachi encompasses residential areas as well as localities around major commercial centers including Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Burns Road, Lea Market, M.A.Jinnah Road, Main Saddar, urdu Bazar, Anarkali Market and so-forth.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner Office a 15 point standard operating procedure (SOP) will be enforced during 15 day process mainly aimed at restricting movement of people residing in areas under lockdown and mandatory use of masks by all those entering or exiting these areas.

Only grocery shops/ convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these UCs during timings (8 am to 5 pm) as specified in the Sindh Home Department's order dated June one, 2020.

All other business activities will remain closed without any exception and so will be the industrial activities in these 41 sealed localities.

No home delivery / takeaway will be allowed from restaurants / fast food joints.

Only one person of a household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies and only an attendant, that too if extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care.

No private/family get-together will be allowed even in private homes while residents coming out of their homes should have a valid reason to do so whereas besides pillion riding all public transport would also be banned during the given period.

Government will make every effort to provide ration to the people in need and belonging to the sealed localities for which not only its own resources would be employed but assistance of philanthropic organizations may be sought.

Seventeen of the sealed UCs are located in district East; six each in districts Malir and West; five each in districts South and Korangi and two in Central district.