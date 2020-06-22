UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Continues In Selected Areas Of Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Smart lockdown continues in selected areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The smart lockdown imposed in designated areas of the city remain continued on its fourth day on Monday where concerned assistant commissioners paid visit to monitor its implementation.

According to handout issued here on Monday by district administration, Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Latifabad visited selected areas and physically checked blocked streets to contain spread of growing cases of COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited Naseem Nagar, Citizen colony and other areas and directed police officers to ensure strict implementation on smart lockdown decision.

On the occasion, he appealed the citizens to refrain from violating government orders and stay at their homes to control COVID-19 situation in the district.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners of City and Latifabad talukas also visited selected areas and reviewed implementation over SOP issued by district administration and health authorities.

