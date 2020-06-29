UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown: Corona Deaths' Figure Gradually Reducing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Implementation on the smart lockdown has significantly reduced the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, official data said on Monday.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), only 49 people lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The data released by NCOC said 23,009 tests were conducted in previous 24 hours including 9144 in Sindh, Punjab 8389, KP 2645, ICT 2007, Balochistan 459, GB 95 and AJK 270.

It said 95,407 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count, while 519 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1562 vents allocated for COVID-19.

It said total active Covid cases in Pakistan were 106,938. A total of 206,512 cases detected so far (AJK 1049, Balochistan 10376, GB 1442, ICT 12643, KP 25778, Punjab 74778 Sindh 80446).

About the deaths, the official data said 4167 had died including 1269 from Sindh , Punjab 1681, KP 922, ICT: 127, Balochistan: 116, GB 24, AJK 28.

So far, 1,262,162 tests had been conducted and 768 hospitals with covid facilities with 5,349 patients admitted across the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan was fighting COVID-19 through a robust coordinated national response.

He said that Pakistan was implementing smart lockdowns rather than a generalized lockdown as the Prime Minister was cognizant of the financial hardship for around 25 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Currently 543 lockdowns were in place across Pakistan, he added.

He said 35 SOPs had been developed and the public was being educated through a strong risk communication initiative.

Strict action was being taken against those who did not adhere to the SOPs, he shared. "We have ramped out our health system to cater to critical cases and done so with unprecedented speed."395/

