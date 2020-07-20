Smart lockdown drops COVID-19 positivity ratio to 6 from 38 percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :After imposition of smart lockdown in specific areas of the city, the number of COVID-19 positive cases had drastically dropped from 38% to 6 percent and recovery ratio had been increased, daily situation report said.

According to the report issued here on Monday, 20 more coronavirus positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours till midnight of July 19, 2020, taking Hyderabad's tally to 4085 including 1317 active cases.

Out of 1317 infected COVID-19 patients, 1253 were isolated at their homes while 65 patients are hospitalized and 12 are under intensive care unit (ICU), report said.

As many as 2709 out of 4085 total positive patients have fully recovered since outbreak of COVID-19 in the district in the month of March 2020, report said and disclosed that as per government decision, the hotspots were identified and smart lockdown was imposed in 70 areas of the city in the month of June 2020 since then daily positivity rate had been dropped.

According to a report, DC has given four sample taking booths at essential sites for the safety of health care workers and safe sample practices.

As many as 57 deaths have so far been reported in the district due to COVID-19 since outbreak of the viral infection in the month of March 2020, daily situation report added.