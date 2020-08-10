Smart Lockdown, effective response to COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan

The strategy of "smart lockdown" based on input from leading infectious diseases experts has proven to be appropriate and highly effective in responding to the COVID -19 pandemic in the country, experts said here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The strategy of "smart lockdown" based on input from leading infectious diseases experts has proven to be appropriate and highly effective in responding to the COVID -19 pandemic in the country, experts said here on Monday.

"It has proven to be a practical way of handling COVID-19 infection in the country, said Prof. Bushra Jamil, the President, Medical and Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society Pakistan (MMIDSP).

Joined by other members of the society including Dr.Summiya Nizamuddin and Dr. Sunil Dodani the senior professional reiterated that the country's response towards the global pandemic was appropriate with decreasing case numbers.

"This was reflective of the results of good decision making and advisory role of infectious diseases specialists engaged by the Federal and provincial authorities," said the MMIDSP officials.

The experts said infection control specialists have been and are still actively engaged in shaping the country's response to the pandemic - playing a pivotal role in shaping national approach towards the infection besides serving in dedicated COVID � 19 wards in public and private sector; formulating policies, identifying control measures, defining diagnostic and treatment strategies, teaching and training of healthcare workers.

They were said to have also been advising both the federal and provincial governments on mitigation strategies and control measures to contain infection based on sound scientific principles besides helping to develop political consensus.

The level of preparedness of different healthcare facilities was said to had proved largely to be appropriate for the number of cases as currently many of the beds assigned for COVID-19 patients in these facilities lie vacant.

It was appreciated that public messages have been consistent since the beginning and and at no point of time the masses were and are asked to forego distancing, hand hygiene or use of mask.