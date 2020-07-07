UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Ends At 9 City Points, Continues At 13 Others

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Smart lockdown ends at 9 city points, continues at 13 others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Corona pandemic situation is coming under control day-by-day and the local administration has ended smart lockdown at nine points in the city, though it is still in place in 13 other areas of Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Tuesday that corona cases had decreased by 50% in district Faisalabad due to efforts of the government.

The government had clamped smart lockdown in various parts of the district to control the spread of coronavirus. The step produced good results, though it created problems for shopkeepers, businessmen and daily wage earners.

The local administration also ended smart lockdown in four tehsils of Faisalabad district including Sadar, Tandlianwala, Samundri and Chak Jhumra.

The smart lockdown was withdrawn from the following city areas: eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk, Sitiana Road, Samanabad, Tata Bazaar Factory Area, Mansoorabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad Sadar Bazaar, Madina Chowk and E-Block.

However, the restrictions are still in place in 13 areas of Faisalabad including Waris Pura, D-Type Colony, Mandi Quarter, Raza Abad, Raza Garden, Edan Garden, Abdullah Garden, al-Najaf Colony, Muslim Town B-block, Muslim Town I-block, Madina Town W-block, X-block, Y-block, People's Colony No 1, Lahore Road, Jaranwala, main Bazaar Khurarianwala, main market Makkoana and Masjid Bazaar Jaranwala.

People and shopkeepers of the areas, where smart lockdown has been withdrawn, have been directed to continue their business activities from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government.

If anyone would be found violating corona SOPs, his shop and business would be closed down till Eidul Azha, he warned.

