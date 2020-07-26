Smart lockdown enforced in Punjab ahead of Eid: CS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to enforce smart lockdown on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the light of the Federal government directives, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik presided over a meeting on Sunday to review the arrangements for the enforcement of the smart lockdown and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets, in his office at 9-Aikman Road.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Police Shoaib Dastgir, Secretary Primary Healthcare Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Danish Afzal and DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan attended the meeting. Secretary Local Government Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) participated through video link.

The chief secretary told the meeting that the protection of human lives was of utmost importance for the government and all possible steps, including strict implementation of the SOPs in cattle markets, would be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the smart lockdown in Lahore and other cities of the province had yielded positive results and the number of new coronavirus cases are fast decreasing now. He said that shopping activities in the markets before Eid-ul-Azha could cause the spread of COVID-19, adding that keeping in view the experience of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been decided in the larger public interest to enforce smart lockdown on the upcoming religious festival.

The CS asked all the divisional commissioners to strictly enforce the SOPs including wearing of masks and ban on entry of elderly persons and children in the cattle markets. He said that officials of the Health Department, Local Government, and Livestock must be deployed in the cattle markets and joint teams of administration, and law enforcement agencies should be formed for carrying out inspections.

He ordered that to ensure social distancing, only a specific number of people should be allowed to enter the cattle markets as per the capacity, besides setting up special counters at the entry points for screening. The chief secretary also issued instructions to continue anti-dengue activities and prepare a solid waste management plan during the Eid. IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed RPOs to ensure foolproof security, social distancing and other precautionary measures for Eid prayers congregations.

The meeting decided to empower the deputy commissioners to extend the working hours of cattle markets in the districts as and when required.

The Local Government secretary informed the meeting that apart from temporary sale points, there are 300 cattle markets in the province. He said that the officers of district administration and the local government department are regularly monitoring these cattle markets.