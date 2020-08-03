Smart lockdown extended in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :In a bid to curtail risk of COVID-19, the Balochistan government on Monday extended the smart lockdown imposed across the province by 15 days more. Smart lockdown with previously designated SOPs would remain enforced till August 17, 2020, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs department.

As an official notification, all shopping malls, markets, and other business outlets across the province will be allowed to remain open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday to Thursday, whereas, all business centres would remain closed on Fridays.

"Tandoors, dairy products shops, medical stores and blood banks will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day.

Likewise, restaurants and hotels may function 24 hours only for home delivery and takeaway service.

It may be mentioned here that Balochistan has witnessed massive decline of the coronavirus cases during last couple of weeks.