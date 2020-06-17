Smart-lockdown extended to three more localities of Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has imposed smart-lockdown in three more localities of the provincial metropolis, said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has imposed smart-lockdown in three more localities of the provincial metropolis, said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here Tuesday.

The new localities wherein smart-lockdown has been imposed are included Union Council Asiya bounded by Kohat Road, Out Circular Road, Namak Mandi Road and Dabgari Road.

Other localities are Shinwari Town, bounded by Ring Road, Malik Tariq Road and Jue-Sheikh Canal and Sector F/3, Phase VI, Hayatabad.

The step has been taken in wake of increase in the transmission and spread of Covid-19 cases in these localities, upon recommendations of the District Health Officer (DHO), Peshawar and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 8 & 21 of the KP Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, read with Section 22 of the National Disaster Management Authority (KP), Act, 2020 to control entry and exit to the localities concerned.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. General Mohammad Afzal also visited the localities wherein smart-lockdown has been declared and reviewed security and other arrangements. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Zahoor Babar Afridi also accompanied them.

One-day back, the district administration had already imposed smart-lockdown in four localities including Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road (University Town) Danishabad and Sector E-11, Phase-I, Hayatabad.

"No general entry or exit to these localities by any person except those supplying essential commodities shall be allowed to these localities and all types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited and all shops other than essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc) will remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques will also be restricted to five persons only," the notification further adds.

Through the notification, the concerned Magistrate-in-Charge and Divisional/Sub-Divisional Police Officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of the order while District Health Officer (DHO) has also been directed for ensuring health services in the localities concerned via dedicated medical teams and ambulances.

Anyone contravening the directives shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, and/or Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2020.