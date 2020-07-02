Smart lockdown implemented to control spread of corona: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that effective policy of smart lock down is being implemented to control corona pandemic from further spreading

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that effective policy of smart lock down is being implemented to control corona pandemic from further spreading.

He said this in a media briefing at Civil Secretariat here Thursday. He said that Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was supervising arrangements in these smart lockdown areas on the instructions of Chief Minister KP.

Advisor said lock down has been lifted from 15 areas of Nowshera district, 12 areas of Bajaur, eight areas of Abbottabad, two areas of Bannu, four areas of Buner, four areas of Charsadda, two areas of Chitral Upper, five areas of Mardan and four areas of Peshawar.

Recalling steps of government for development of the merged districts, Ajmal Wazir said that for the first time transparent elections were held in merged districts and tribal people were given representation in assembly.

He added that health facilities were being provided to people in the tribal districts through Sehat insaf Card.