UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed At Two Localities Of Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

Smart lockdown imposed at two localities of Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad Wednesday imposed a smart lockdown in two areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad Wednesday imposed a smart lockdown in two areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Mohalla Kashmir and Danna Chuna Kari Nawanshahr.

The lockdown was imposed keeping in view the emerging of new cases from both localities.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply of essential commodities shall be allowed whereas all types of gatherings within these premises would also be prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed corona virus positive cases were 3238 where 3027 patients have been recovered, 72 Covid-19 active patients were admitted in different hospital and 139 have been expired.

A total number of 37040 corona virus tests has been conducted in the district where 32013 were negative, 3238 were positive, 1219 awaited and 570 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 257 places including 112 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 114 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad All From

Recent Stories

Italy threatens legal action over Pfizer vaccine d ..

3 minutes ago

Italy prosecutors seek trial for Egyptians over st ..

3 minutes ago

80th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board IUB ..

3 minutes ago

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending ..

3 minutes ago

Govt borrowing reduced: Mian Zahid Hussain

20 minutes ago

Special Branch personnel shot dead

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.