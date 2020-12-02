Smart lockdown imposed in 13 areas of Peshawar

The district administration Wednesday decided to impose smart lockdown in 13 areas of the provincial capital with immediate effect due to increasing cases of corona infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Wednesday decided to impose smart lockdown in 13 areas of the provincial capital with immediate effect due to increasing cases of corona infection.

A notification issued here said that the areas included Hayatabad Phase-VI and VII, Park Road, Old Jamrud Road, University Town, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Wazir Dhand Canal, Gulberg, Stadium and Qayyum sports Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Ali Asghar said that the lockdown was imposed in the light of the decisions of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), adding that all sorts of movement and activities would be banned in the mentioned areas however, only essential services including general stores, Medical stores, Tandor would remain opened.