Smart Lockdown Imposed In 13 City Areas

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:23 PM

The Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in 13 areas of the provincial capital on Saturday to control the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in 13 areas of the provincial capital on Saturday to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, smart lockdown was being imposed in the areas where excessive corona cases had been reported.

The smart lockdown has been implemented in some streets of Rung Mehal, Inside Sheranwala Gate, Bhati Gate, Islamia Park, Ravi Road, Qila Lakshman Singh, Kasurpura, Badami Bagh, Khokhar Road, Data Nagar, Siddiquia Colony and Iqbal Park.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in these areas.

Smart lockdown has been imposed to limit the movement of residents in the most affected places and it could protect citizens of other areas from COVID-19.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family could use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round-the-clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7am to 7p m.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps can be opened from 9am to 7pm.

The threat of coronavirus has yet not been eliminated, so precautionary measures can protect people from the pandemic, added the P&SHD spokesperson.

