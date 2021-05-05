UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In 19 Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in 19 areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district government has imposed smart lockdown in 19 areas of the district due to surge in corona cases.

A spokesman for local administration said on Wednesday that smart lockdown was imposed in Muslim Town No.1, Muslim Town No.2, Muslim Town No.3, Jinnah Colony, Khayaban Colony No.

1, Khayaban Colony No.2, Edan Valley, Edan Garden, Edan Executive, Saeed Colony No.1, Saeed Colony No.2, People's Colony No.1, People's Colony No.2, Officer Colony No.1, Officer Colony No.2, Abdullah Garden, Madina Town and Amin Town.

Heavy contingent of police have been deployed to limit the movement of general public as well as vehiculartraffic in these areas, he added.

