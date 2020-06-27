UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In 528 Areas Across Country: NCOC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday said the smart lockdown had been enforced in 528 localities across the country under track, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday said the smart lockdown had been enforced in 528 localities across the country under track, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC said a total of 9,626,702 people were affected due to imposition of smart lockdown in different areas.

In the Federal capital, 14 localities having a population of 170,000 population were under smart lockdown.

The NCOC said the smart lockdown was enforced in 131 areas of Punjab affecting the population of some 1,948,315.

Similarly, the lockdown was imposed in 262 localities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a population of 7,92,473, sixty eight localities in Sindh with population of 4,951,000, 32 areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 21 areas in Gilgit-Baltistan having a population of 153,693.

