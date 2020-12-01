UrduPoint.com
Smart lockdown imposed in 6 localities to prevent COVID-19 transmission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in six areas to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Hassan Town, Noor Colony, Supply, Maira Rehmat Khan, Chatri, Lal Ghah Muslim Abad Havelian, Jugan Nawan Shahr and Govt. Girls High school Nawanshahr.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except for supply of essential commodities, shall be allowed.

All types of gatherings within these premises would be strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions would be be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In the district, total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases were 2463 whereas 1907 patients have been recovered from the virus, 459 patients were under treatment and 97 have been expired.

A total number of 25116 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the district out of which 21306 were negative, 2463 were positive while results of 1278 samples were awaited and 69 were inconclusive.

