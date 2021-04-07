Smart lockdown imposed in 91 areas of KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed smart lockdown in 91 areas to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed smart lockdown in 91 areas to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz said that due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, transportation in the affected areas had also been banned.

He directed that special care should be taken for the people affected by COVID-19 and district officers in the province should ensure implementation of SOPs.

According to the report, there were 151 patients of the global epidemic in the areas affected with the virus and 6,912 people were confined to their homes in the affected areas.

In the last 24 hours, 102 more deaths and 4,004 new cases have been reported in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, the total number of deaths from coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has reached to15,026 while the total number of affected people has reached to 7,188.