UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Areas Of Peshawar, Swat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:02 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in areas of Peshawar, Swat

The district administrations have imposed smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital and Swat district in the wake of surge in cases of coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administrations have imposed smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital and Swat district in the wake of surge in cases of coronavirus infection.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar on Tuesday said that Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road, University Town, Danishabad and Sector E-Two Phase-1 Hayatabad.

After imposition of smart lockdown entry and exit points of these areas will remain closed, the notification said and added only shops of essential food items, medicine, general stores, tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open.

Only five people will be allowed to offer congregational prayers in mosques in these areas.

Instructions have been issued to the area magistrate and police regarding implementation of smart lockdown and violators will be prosecuted.

Another notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Swat notified imposition of smart lockdown in Village Council (VC)-1, Madyan of Bahrain tehsil, VC-1 of Gwaleri , Matta tehsil, VC Khareri of Matta, VV-2 Nasirkhel in UC Odigram of Matta,VC-2 Qasabano Muhalla in Babuzai, Mlakanan UC Landikas in Babuzai,VC-2 Daulatkhel in Babuzai, Shagal in Babukhel, Akakhel and Zamankhel in Barikot, Miangano Chum in Barikot and VC-3 Kharkar Abad and Panjpir Abad in Kabal tehsil.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Swat Road Bahrain Babuzai Barikot Muhammad Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL launches Pakistan's largest 4K LED TV

4 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$1 billion Suku ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.09 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

PCB unveils five-year game strategy

50 minutes ago

Kabul Plans to Release Remaining Taliban Prisoners ..

4 minutes ago

Youth killed in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.