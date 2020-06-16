Smart lockdown imposed in areas of Peshawar, Swat

The district administrations have imposed smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital and Swat district in the wake of surge in cases of coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administrations have imposed smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital and Swat district in the wake of surge in cases of coronavirus infection.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar on Tuesday said that Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road, University Town, Danishabad and Sector E-Two Phase-1 Hayatabad.

After imposition of smart lockdown entry and exit points of these areas will remain closed, the notification said and added only shops of essential food items, medicine, general stores, tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open.

Only five people will be allowed to offer congregational prayers in mosques in these areas.

Instructions have been issued to the area magistrate and police regarding implementation of smart lockdown and violators will be prosecuted.

Another notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Swat notified imposition of smart lockdown in Village Council (VC)-1, Madyan of Bahrain tehsil, VC-1 of Gwaleri , Matta tehsil, VC Khareri of Matta, VV-2 Nasirkhel in UC Odigram of Matta,VC-2 Qasabano Muhalla in Babuzai, Mlakanan UC Landikas in Babuzai,VC-2 Daulatkhel in Babuzai, Shagal in Babukhel, Akakhel and Zamankhel in Barikot, Miangano Chum in Barikot and VC-3 Kharkar Abad and Panjpir Abad in Kabal tehsil.