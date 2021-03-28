Smart lockdown imposed in different areas of city till April 09

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial government has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of the city till April 09 under special arrangements to control third wave of coronavirus of spreading.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Bangla Rabnawaz, Khooni Burj, Madina Colony near Railway Line, Mori Pull Sheedi Laal and Chowk Shah Abbas after declaring these areas corona hotspots.

The lockdown has been imposed with immediate effect which would continue till April 09.

Limited transportation would be ensured in these areas and ban would be imposed on pillion riding in these areas. As per instruction mentioned in the notification, every kind of public gathering would be banned while general stores, fruit, vegetable shops, petrol pumps and other business of basic need would remained open under the specified timing schedule.