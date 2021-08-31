Smart lockdown imposed in five localities

The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdowns in five localities of the provincial metropolis with higher numbers of positive cases, owing to an increase in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdowns in five localities of the provincial metropolis with higher numbers of positive cases, owing to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the district administration here on Tuesday, a smart lockdown would be imposed in five localities of the district from 09:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The smart lockdown would be imposed in areas including Faisal Colony, Streets No 11 and 14 of Hayatabad Phase-6, Faqir Abad, Zaryab Colony, and Ejaz Abad.

During the lockdown all kinds of entries and exits in these areas would remain banned; the administration said adding the move was meant to contain further spread of the coronavirus in these areas.

However, it said shops selling necessary daily use items including medical stores, general stores, tandoors, and emergency services would remain exempted from the orders. Congregations of only five people would be allowed to offer prayers in mosques of these areas, the notification said.

The area magistrate and police have been issued necessary instructions in this regard. Those violating the orders would face legal action, the notification added.