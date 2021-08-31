UrduPoint.com

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Five Localities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:24 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in five localities

The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdowns in five localities of the provincial metropolis with higher numbers of positive cases, owing to an increase in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdowns in five localities of the provincial metropolis with higher numbers of positive cases, owing to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the district administration here on Tuesday, a smart lockdown would be imposed in five localities of the district from 09:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The smart lockdown would be imposed in areas including Faisal Colony, Streets No 11 and 14 of Hayatabad Phase-6, Faqir Abad, Zaryab Colony, and Ejaz Abad.

During the lockdown all kinds of entries and exits in these areas would remain banned; the administration said adding the move was meant to contain further spread of the coronavirus in these areas.

However, it said shops selling necessary daily use items including medical stores, general stores, tandoors, and emergency services would remain exempted from the orders. Congregations of only five people would be allowed to offer prayers in mosques of these areas, the notification said.

The area magistrate and police have been issued necessary instructions in this regard. Those violating the orders would face legal action, the notification added.

Related Topics

Police All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.88 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.88 a barrel Monday

11 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,128 COVID-19 infections in fully ..

S.Korea reports 3,128 COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people, 3,455 more ..

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Four killed in separate incidents

Four killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Eyes Defense, Energy Deals During US Vis ..

Zelenskyy Eyes Defense, Energy Deals During US Visit

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to co ..

Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to consortium led by Pakistan Petro ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.