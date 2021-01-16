Smart lockdown imposed in five more areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :In the wake of spike in coronavirus cases and to contain its further spread, the district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in five more areas of District Peshawar.

According to the administration, smart lockdown will be imposed in Yakatoot, Warsak road area, street 2.3.4.5.6 phase IV , street 1, 2 phase III Hayatabad and Khushal town area. Phase-5, Gul Abad No-2 and Sikandar Town.

The lockdown would start from 6 p.m.

The Administration has also issued a notification regarding imposition of the smart lockdown according to which any entry or exit would totally be banned in these areas during the lockdown.

The administration said the purpose behind imposition of the smart lockdown was to contain the spread of coronavirus. It also warned of strict abidance of the prescribed regulations by the general public during the smart lockdown.