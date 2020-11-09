UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Five Sector Of Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:33 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday imposed smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday imposed smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, sectors G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I-8/4 have been sealed hours after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots.

He said that schools, shopping centres, mosques and parks in the areas will also face shut down.

Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses if absolutely necessary and wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars.

