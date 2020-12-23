UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Four More Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:42 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in four more areas

Local administration in Peshawar has decided to impose smart lockdown in four more localities today (Wednesday) after surge in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Local administration in Peshawar has decided to impose smart lockdown in four more localities today (Wednesday) after surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, the areas of Muhallah Kotla Khan, Hayatabad Phase-5, Gul Abad No-2 and Sikandar Town will be put on lockdown from 6 p.

m (today).

A notification banning transportation system in the affected areas has also been issued.

The administration said the purpose behind imposition of the smart lockdown was to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

8 minutes ago

Malik Amir Dogar criticizes PDM for its confused s ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Voluntee ..

19 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

38 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

41 minutes ago

Belgium, Russia Cooperate on Countering Financing ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.