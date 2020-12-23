Smart lockdown imposed in four more areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Local administration in Peshawar has decided to impose smart lockdown in four more localities today (Wednesday) after surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, the areas of Muhallah Kotla Khan, Hayatabad Phase-5, Gul Abad No-2 and Sikandar Town will be put on lockdown from 6 p.

m (today).

A notification banning transportation system in the affected areas has also been issued.

The administration said the purpose behind imposition of the smart lockdown was to contain the spread of coronavirus.