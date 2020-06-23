Smart lockdown imposed in four more areas of district Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the government's policy of smart lockdown and with reference to district health department Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tuesday imposed lockdown in four more areas of Abbottabad.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad, the four areas of Abbottabad including Al-Jannat Masjid street Jhangi Qazian, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) office building, Mohallah Qilla Nawanshahr and Sethi Colony Supply Abbottabad were being put under lockdown which is severely hit by coronavirus.

The exemptions of this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, patients for medical aid, etc. .

Earlier, the smart lockdown was imposed in six Union Councils of district Abbottabad, 4 of Haripur, 8 of district Manshera and 1 in Torghar where besides health department and other district government functionaries more than 300 policemen and officers were deputed to ensure the strict lockdown and contain people in homes.