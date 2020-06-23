UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Four More Areas Of District Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in four more areas of district Abbottabad

In pursuance of the government's policy of smart lockdown and with reference to district health department Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tuesday imposed lockdown in four more areas of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the government's policy of smart lockdown and with reference to district health department Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tuesday imposed lockdown in four more areas of Abbottabad.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad, the four areas of Abbottabad including Al-Jannat Masjid street Jhangi Qazian, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) office building, Mohallah Qilla Nawanshahr and Sethi Colony Supply Abbottabad were being put under lockdown which is severely hit by coronavirus.

The exemptions of this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, patients for medical aid, etc. .

Earlier, the smart lockdown was imposed in six Union Councils of district Abbottabad, 4 of Haripur, 8 of district Manshera and 1 in Torghar where besides health department and other district government functionaries more than 300 policemen and officers were deputed to ensure the strict lockdown and contain people in homes.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Haripur Mosque Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International ..

16 minutes ago

Xposure’s 5th edition will be held in February 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.