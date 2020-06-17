UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Hangu, Orakzai Districts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in Hangu, Orakzai districts

The districts administration of Hangu and Aurakzai has imposed 15-day smart lockdown in Kohi Bagh and Dagar Shiekhaan areas following reports of cases of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The districts administration of Hangu and Aurakzai has imposed 15-day smart lockdown in Kohi Bagh and Dagar Shiekhaan areas following reports of cases of coronavirus.

In a separate notifications issued on Wednesday, movements of people were restricted in these areas and no one would be allowed to exit or enter these areas unnecessarily.

Ban has been imposed on activities, however, medical stores, tandoors and general stores would remain open for people's facilitation.

It is pertinent to mention here,a husband and his wife have been died due to coronavirus while nine members of the same family tested positive in Dagar Shiekhaan.

