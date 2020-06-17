UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Kohli Bagh Area

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in Kohli Bagh area

The district administration has imposed smart lockdown here in Kohi Bagh area for 15 days owing to increasing number of coronavirus cases

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has imposed smart lockdown here in Kohi Bagh area for 15 days owing to increasing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hangu, all the entry and exit points of the area would remain closed for 15 days.

The general stores, pharmacies, Tandor and emergency services would remain open in the locked down area.

The Smart Lockdown will begin on Wednesday and announcements in this have been made through loudspeakers in all Mosques.

The notification said only five persons would be allowed to offer prayer at Mosques.

Related Topics

Hangu Bagh Prayer All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

15 minutes ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

28 minutes ago

Floyd's brother to address UN debate on US 'system ..

1 minute ago

Man electrocuted at Sarafa Bazar Multan

1 minute ago

Time line fixed for Faisalabad Development Authori ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.