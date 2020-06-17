Smart lockdown imposed in Kohli Bagh area

The district administration has imposed smart lockdown here in Kohi Bagh area for 15 days owing to increasing number of coronavirus cases

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has imposed smart lockdown here in Kohi Bagh area for 15 days owing to increasing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hangu, all the entry and exit points of the area would remain closed for 15 days.

The general stores, pharmacies, Tandor and emergency services would remain open in the locked down area.

The Smart Lockdown will begin on Wednesday and announcements in this have been made through loudspeakers in all Mosques.

The notification said only five persons would be allowed to offer prayer at Mosques.