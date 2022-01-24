UrduPoint.com

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Labour Colony In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in Labour Colony in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday imposed smart lockdown in Labour Colony Mardan for a minimum period of 10 days after the number of positive Coronavirus cases increased in the area.

The notification issued by the district administration says that controlled entry to and exit from the identified area will be permitted for persons supplying essential commodities and for those responsible for delivery of essential services. Similarly all types of gathering within these localities will be strictly banned.

The District Health Officer will ensure provision of health services to the residents of locked down localities/houses. Similarly WSSM/TMA shall be responsible for general cleanliness, disposal of infectious waste and disinfection of the localities on regular basis.

Anyone contravening the above directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020.

