UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Lahore, Gujranwala Areas On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Gujranwala areas on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in several areas of the provincial capital and Gujranwala on Monday to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, smart lockdown is being imposed in the areas from where excessive corona cases were reported.

The smart lockdown has been implemented in 17 areas of Lahore and 3 areas of Gujranwala.

In the provincial capital, some streets of Canal View Society, PGECH Society, Askari 10, Nadrabad, DHA,-Phase 1,Ghazi Road, DHA-Phase 2, DHA-Phase 3, Khayaban e Iqbal, DHA-Phase 5, Suigas Society, DHA-Phase 7,Nainsukh, GOR-2, Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town have been locked down.

In Gujranwala, some streets of Aulakh Street Wazirabad, Model Town and Madina Colony were locked down.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed in that areas where lockdown has been imposed.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medi laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7 am to 7 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumpscan be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Vehicle Gujranwala Wazirabad Ghazi Family All From Government Flour Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

LHC moved against PDM’s protest outside ECP

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,990 reco ..

16 minutes ago

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

31 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

23 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

23 minutes ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.