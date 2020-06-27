Smart lockdown imposed in Phase-4, Hayatabad

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in Phase-4 of Hayatabad here from 12:00 p.m. onward on Saturday to contain risk of further spread of coronavirus in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in Phase-4 of Hayatabad here from 12:00 p.m. onward on Saturday to contain risk of further spread of coronavirus in the area.

A notification to this effect informed the residents of Phase-4 Hayatabad to dispose of all their necessary domestic requirements before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday as entry and exit would be banned after the prescribed time.

The smart lockdown was imposed owing to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the area, the notification said adding only essential items' shops including medicines, groceries, tandoors and emergency services will be allowed to remain open.

A congregation of only five people would be allowed to offer prayer in the area mosques. The area magistrate and police have been directed to strictly implement the smart lockdown in Phase-4.

It said legal action would be initiated against those violating the smart lockdown.