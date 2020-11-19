UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in Sargodha

The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in some areas of the Sargodha city to curtail the transmit of coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in some areas of the Sargodha city to curtail the transmit of coronavirus.

According to notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Thursday said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, strict lockdown was enforced in selected areas of the district.

The areas where smart lockdown imposed included--Muhalla Qasim park street no,1,2, block A Satellite town and surrounding areas of MC Boys High school.

Grocery stores,general/karyana stores,flour chakkis,fruit & vegetable shops, tandoors will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm ,7 days a week in the respective areas. There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from in these areas and only one person will be allowed to leave the house.

More Stories From Pakistan

