Smart lockdown imposed in six areas of Rwp

The district administration on Thursday issued an order for imposition of smart lockdown in six areas of Rawalpindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday issued an order for imposition of smart lockdown in six areas of Rawalpindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab on the request of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has issued orders for certain restrictions and controlled movement in different areas including Street No. 6, Shamisabad, St No. 3, Race Course Road, St No. 4, Khan Avenue Chaklala, Scheme-III, St No. 6 & 8, Muhammadi City, Muslim Town, St No. 18, Scheme-III and St No. 27 Wah Model Town, Phase Two, Taxila to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The smart lockdown would continue till Feb 2.

The decision has been taken in exercise of powers under the Epidemic Control Act, 1958 and on the recommendations of district administration.

All houses with positive cases are being quarantined. Police and administration will check them. Anyone not staying inside the house will be penalized.

He said, the areas were recommended for smart/temporary lockdown in general public interest.

He also said that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices would remain closed in these areas while medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, take away food home delivery and media office would be allowed to work round the clock.

The Grocery, milk, fruit, vegetable, meat, chicken shops and bakeries would be closed down at 6:00 pm.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and advised the citizens to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus.