Smart lockdown imposed in six localities in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :To control the spread of Covid-19, and upon recommendations of office of the District Health Officer Peshawar Wednesday imposed smart lockdown in six areas of the district.

According to a notification issued here, the entry and exit of the six localities where micro smart lockdown was imposed were including Haryana Payan bound by Payan road and Haryanad Payan Road, Larama bound by Larama road, New Garhi Liaqatabad Road and New Garhi Road, New Zaryab Colony bound by Dalazak Road, Nehr Road and Zaryab Colony Road, Zintara Residences,Charsadda Road, Pishtakhara Payan bound by Bara Road, Ring Road and Hazrat Baba Road and Sarband bound by Bara Road, Sarband Road and Bara Khwar.

This notification will remain in force till further orders. No general entry or exit to this locality by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, will be allowed.

All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc) will remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques would be restricted to five persons only.

The concerned Magistrates-in-Charge, AAC and Divisional, Sub-Divisional Police Officers to ensure the implementation of this order. District Health Officer to ensure provision of health services in these localities.

Anyone contravening the above directions would render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.