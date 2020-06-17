Smart lockdown imposed in three areas of DIKhan

A smart lockdown was imposed in three areas of the district following emerging positive cases of coronavirus

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A smart lockdown was imposed in three areas of the district following emerging positive cases of coronavirus.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt Wahid Mehmood paid visit to these areas which include Islamia Colony, Mohallah Ghari Sadozai and Madina Colony to take stock of situation and heavy contingent of police was deployed there.

During inspection,the DPO reviewed arrangements with regard to implementation of the lockdown and said that smart lockdown had been imposed as part of preventive measure in light of the provincial government's directives against spread of coronavirus.

He directed police personnel to engage Ulema and elders to create awareness among people about adopting precautionary measures such as observing social distancing, use of mask and gloves to stay protected and stop spread of the deadly virus.