Smart Lockdown Imposed In Three Areas Of Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:22 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in three areas of Kohat

District administration Kohat on Wednesday imposed smart lockdown in three sectors of the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) to stop the spread of Covid 19 pandemic in the township

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed with officials concerned of the health and police department.

Following a surge in corona cases in KDA, the ADC directed the police to ensure controlled entry and exit of the people in sector one and sector six of KDA phase one and in sector A3 of KDA phase two.

The ADC also reviewed implementation of anti-Corona Standard Operating Procedure guidelines in the affected areas of KDA Kohat.

More Stories From Pakistan

