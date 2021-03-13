UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Three Cities Of Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:05 PM

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat to minimize the risk of 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat to minimize the risk of 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, the smart lockdown is being imposed in those areas where excessive corona cases have been reported.

The smart lockdown has been implemented in 16 areas of the provincial capital, 4 areas of Rawalpindi and 17 areas of Gujrat.

In the provincial capital, street 15 X-block DHA Phase-3,Street-1 A-Block Askari-10,Street-5 Cavalry Ground of the Cantonment area, Main Street Madni Colony Mohni Road, Sohni Street Gawalmandi of Data Gunjbakhsh Town, Street-4 Sector-B Askari-11,Street-3 B-Block State life Society, 3-E-Block Engeenering Town of Nashtar Town area, Muhammadi Street Samanabad, some streets of Jahanzeb Block, Gulshan Block and Raza Block Allama Iqbal Town, Street-32 Nawab Colony Misri Shah of Shalimar Town, B-Block Bismillah Housing Scheme, Street-10-G WAPDA Officers Colony of Wahga Town have been sealed under smart lockdown.

Similarly, some areas of Gujrat City, Kharian and Jalalpur Jattan in Gujrat district have been locked down.

In Rawalpindi, some streets of Sadiqabad, Allama Iqbal Colony, Azizabad and Dhok Paracha have been sealed.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the areas.

Smart lockdown was declared to limit the movement of residents in the most effected places and it could protect the citizens of other areas from the COVID-19.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medi laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7a.m.to 7 p. m.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps can be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The danger of coronavirus has yet not been ended so precautionary measures can protect oneself from the pandemic, informed the P&SHD spokesperson.

