Smart Lockdown Imposed In Three Localities Of Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:09 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in three localities of Mardan

The district administration on the advise of the health department has imposed smart lockdown in three localities of Mardan due to reporting of positive Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on the advise of the health department has imposed smart lockdown in three localities of Mardan due to reporting of positive Covid-19 cases.

The smart lockdown be effective from midnight tomorrow for minimum period of 14 days.

The localities identified for lockdown include UC Mayar mohallah sadi Khel, UC Bajligar mohallah tarkan baba, UC Bajligar mohallah jan bad.

More Stories From Pakistan

