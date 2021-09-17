UrduPoint.com

Smart Lockdown Imposed In Three UCs Of Kohat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in three UCs of Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Friday notified imposition of smart lockdown in Union Councils Astarzai, Sherkot and Alizai of the district with immediate effect and for seven days due to increasing corona cases.

A notification issued here said that the lockdown would be imposed in villages Astarzai Bala, Astarzai Payan, Jangal Meera and Asghar Mela of UC Astarzai, villages Khadzai and Alizai of UC Alizai and villages Sherkot, Chakarkot, Marai Payan, Marai Bala and Kachi of UC Sherkot.

Under the lockdown, police officials had been deployed at entry and exist points of the affected areas to ensure controlled movement of the individuals, while all the shops and businesses except essential services would remain closed during the period and prayers at mosques would be offered under strict implementation of SOPs.

All TMOs were directed to carry out disinfectant sprays on a daily basis and district health officers were directed to ensure provision of health facilities including corona vaccination without any hurdle.

Similarly, the District education Officer was asked to keep all schools closed in the affected areas.

Meanwhile the District Administration in a notification issued here said that all the businesses would remain closed on every Friday as per the instructions of NCOC and KP Home department to observe one day closure of businesses in a week.

It said that after consultation with the trader unions the day of Friday was finalized to observe as business holiday in the district, however essential businesses including pharmacies, diary shops, Tandoors, general stores, chicken and meat shops, bakeries, vegetable and fruit shops, petrol pumps, tyre shops and markets of agriculture machineries would remain exempted from the ban.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Education Meera Agriculture Kohat Market All From

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
 ‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

15 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

40 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

47 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.