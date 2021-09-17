Smart lockdown imposed in three UCs of Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Friday notified imposition of smart lockdown in Union Councils Astarzai, Sherkot and Alizai of the district with immediate effect and for seven days due to increasing corona cases.

A notification issued here said that the lockdown would be imposed in villages Astarzai Bala, Astarzai Payan, Jangal Meera and Asghar Mela of UC Astarzai, villages Khadzai and Alizai of UC Alizai and villages Sherkot, Chakarkot, Marai Payan, Marai Bala and Kachi of UC Sherkot.

Under the lockdown, police officials had been deployed at entry and exist points of the affected areas to ensure controlled movement of the individuals, while all the shops and businesses except essential services would remain closed during the period and prayers at mosques would be offered under strict implementation of SOPs.

All TMOs were directed to carry out disinfectant sprays on a daily basis and district health officers were directed to ensure provision of health facilities including corona vaccination without any hurdle.

Similarly, the District education Officer was asked to keep all schools closed in the affected areas.

Meanwhile the District Administration in a notification issued here said that all the businesses would remain closed on every Friday as per the instructions of NCOC and KP Home department to observe one day closure of businesses in a week.

It said that after consultation with the trader unions the day of Friday was finalized to observe as business holiday in the district, however essential businesses including pharmacies, diary shops, Tandoors, general stores, chicken and meat shops, bakeries, vegetable and fruit shops, petrol pumps, tyre shops and markets of agriculture machineries would remain exempted from the ban.