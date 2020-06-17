UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Two Districts Of Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

In pursuance of the government's policy of smart lockdown and with reference to district health department Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday imposed lockdown in six union councils of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the government's policy of smart lockdown and with reference to district health department Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday imposed lockdown in six union councils of Abbottabad.

According to the notification issued by the DC office , the six UCs of Abbottabad including Qalandar Abad, Jhangi Sayadan, Kehal, Narian, Nathiagali and PMA road beside Gosht Mandi were being put under lockdown which are severely hit by coronavirus.

In a video message, the DC said that the above-mentioned areas had exhibited a large number of COVID-19 positive cases and suspected individuals and the number of infected people had crossed the set threshold.

He further said that in order to further prevent the spread of coronavirus the said areas would be under lockdown for one week.

The exemptions of this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, patients for medical aid, etc.the DC added.

Similarly, district administration Haripur also imposed smart lockdown in four UCs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases including TIP Housing Society street No.9 and 20, Mohallah Soha, Mochi Bazar, Mamahia chowk, Pakhral chowk, Sector No.2 and 4 Khalabat.

